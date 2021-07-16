Toronto spas can now resume full service as part of Step 3 in Ontario

At long last, after more than eight months in limbo, facialists in Toronto can once again perform their magic on spa and salon patrons. Praise be! It's Step 3!

As of today, July 16, all businesses offering personal care services can open up the parts of their menus that would require someone to take of their mask or face covering.

Lip treatments, septum piercings, 'stache waxes, full-face microdermabrasion; all are A-okay under Step 3 of the provincial government's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

While spas technically got the go-ahead to reopen in Step 2, which Toronto entered along with (most of) the rest of the province on June 30, personal care services were restricted to only those where patrons could wear facial coverings the entire time.

This category includes hair salons and barber shops, manicure and pedicure salons, aesthetician services, piercing services, tanning salons, spas and tattoo studios.

As part of Step 3, the face covering restriction has been lifted — though other strict rules pertaining to sanitization and physical distancing remain in effect.

Capacity limits have also been opened up for personal care services, expanded from 25 per cent to however many people can fit into a space while still maintaining a distance of two metres from one another.

Some major Toronto-area establishments had been waiting for this restriction to change in order to open their doors at all.

Now that they can welcome more guests and offer up their full suite of services, spas are celebrating the ability to welcome customers back for the type of experience they used to love.

"REOPENING THIS SATURDAY!" reads an Instagram post from the Iridium spa at Toronto's St. Regis Hotel.

"We're pleased to share beginning July 17, Iridium Spa will be offering facials again and reopening the saltwater pool, spa relaxation lounge, women's and men’s change rooms, cedar saunas and offering complimentary refreshments."

"It's finally here! This Friday, July 16th, the Scandinavian Baths experience will include our favourite amenities again: Finnish Sauna - Open, Infrared Sauna - Open, Eucalyptus Steam Room - Open," wrote Blue Mountain's Scandinave Spa similarly.



"There are now more reasons for you to book your spa escape soon."

The reopening of gyms and nightclubs may be taking centre stage right now in terms of public excitement over Step 3, but the resumption of full spa services is also worth celebrating... perhaps with a luxury facial?