Olivia Little
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
This local business in Toronto will come to your door to sharpen your ice skates

John Weedmark is keeping the city of Toronto's ice skates sharp and he has made it as easy as possible.

Edge Runner is an online business that offers no-contact figure and hockey skate sharpening at your door for $10 a pair. You don't even have to be home for the visit.

After going to pro shops to keep his own hockey skates as well as his sons' properly sharpened for years, Weedmark started the business in 2019. 

"It occurred to me that an on-demand, at your door service might be desirable and I have the time to provide it," he told blogTO. "Just leave your skates at the door and we'll get them done and leave them where we found them." 

With limited activities this winter due to lockdown, he says business has picked up significantly.

"It's really become a challenge keeping up with the demand since outdoor skating seems to be the only activity that people are able to participate in now," Weedmark says. "I would say on average I’m doing 20-30 pairs of skates a day."

Although he typically services families in north Toronto, Weedmark is extending his service area for those who are in need of skate sharpening but may live in other parts of the city. 

You can still get your skates sharpened if you live 20 kilometres from Yonge and Lawrence with a $2 per kilometre travel charge and minimum of three pairs of skates required. Just fill out your address and number of skates online to find out the cost.

