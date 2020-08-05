Toronto is getting a drive-in venue like Jurassic Park for Raptors playoff games

Toronto sports fans may not be able to watch their favourite players on the court or on the ice live in person just yet, but at least they'll soon be able to catch them on a big screen from the comfort of their car.

MLSE, Live Nation and OLG just announced OLG Play Stage, a new drive-in venue where fans can park and watch Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors playoff games as well as live concerts.

The new venue is located on the east side of Ontario Place in Lot 2, right along the waterfront, and the first event will take place on Aug. 7.

"As our city proudly hosts the NHL Eastern Conference teams during the NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers and NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, we are looking forward to offering fans a new way of watching our favourite Toronto teams, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors, live on screen," said Chief Marketing Officer of MLSE Shannon Hosford, in a statement.

"These last few months have been a challenge for everyone but with the return of sports, OLG Play Stage, with the city's waterfront as an amazing backdrop, will give fans a way to enjoy and experience the excitement of Leafs and Raptors playoff games once again."

The first game fans can catch on the new 40-foot screen is the Maple Leafs vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game 4 Qualifier on Aug. 7, followed by the Maple Leafs vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game 5 Qualifier on Aug. 9.

The debut music concert will feature a performance from The Reklaws on Aug. 13, and artists such as Walk off The Earth, Sam Roberts Band and many more will also be performing in the coming weeks.

JUST IN: MLSE & Live Nation, together with @OLGtoday, are proud to announce OLG Play Stage, Toronto's drive-in entertainment venue!



First up, @thereklaws on Aug 13! 🙌 Set your reminders, tix go on sale Aug 7 at 10am. 🔔



Additional lineup to be announced in the coming weeks. 👀 pic.twitter.com/8tKv0CEGxx — Live Nation Ontario (@LiveNationON) August 5, 2020

In addition to live music and sports games, events held at this venue will also feature hosts, special guests and programming as well as contests in which audience members can win merchandise from Real Sports Apparel, admission to an upcoming event, and more.

Vehicle admission for a game is a minimum donation of $25, which will go toward the MLSE Foundation, while tickets for concerts will vary by event.

Tickets for both games and concerts are to be bought online, and food, beverages and merchandise can also be pre-ordered online and will be brought directly to each vehicle at the time of the event.

Fans will not be permitted to leave their vehicles during these events unless it's to use the restroom facilities located on the property, and masks or face coverings will be required when doing so.

All venue staff will also be wearing face masks and cleaning staff will be sanitizing high-touch areas before, during and after the show, with increased frequency through the events.

"We are excited to bring live music back to the fans with our partners at MLSE," said Erik Hoffman, president of Live Nation Toronto, in a statement.

"Fans will get a completely unique outdoor concert series that allows fans to enjoy live music again, while socially distanced. We have an incredible line-up scheduled for this summer, allowing fans a reimagined live music experience."