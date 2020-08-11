Adorable cutouts of Toronto Blue Jays' family members fill the stands in Buffalo

The Toronto Blue Jays are currently across the border in Buffalo, New York, where they're set to play the majority of their home games for the 2020 season, but some adorable cardboard cutouts with photos of the players' family members are making the American city feel just a little more like home.

The Toronto Blue Jays Twitter account posted two precious photos of players posing with cardboard cutouts of their children in the stands at Sahlen Field this week along with the caption, "Brought the family to Buffalo."

Brought the family to Buffalo 💙 #WeAreBlueJays pic.twitter.com/rm4HloGFO4 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 10, 2020

According to sports reporter Hazel Mae, Blue Jays staff created the family section in the stands because they wanted the players to feel at home.

The photos posted to Twitter show Vladimir Guerrero Ramos Jr. with cutouts of his two daughters, Vlymil and Vlyshil, as well as Teoscar Hernandez with his five-month-old son, Teoscar Hernandez Jr.

The stands at Sahlen Field are filled with cardboard cutouts of fans so the athletes don't have to play to a stadium of empty seats, but the family section is surely the most encouraging of all.

The Jays struggled to find a city and field in which to play their home games earlier this summer after they were barred from playing in both Toronto and Pittsburgh.

Local health authorities did not allow the team to play in either city due to the MLB's controversial return-to-play plan which sees players travelling back and forth across the Canada/U.S. border, rather than remaining in a "bubble" like the NBA and NHL.

It’s all in the details ✨



Your first 👀 inside our home away from home! #WeAreBlueJays pic.twitter.com/d3bqJUP9GD — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 10, 2020

Buffalo, however, eventually welcomed the team with open arms and Sahlen Field has officially been transformed to be the home of the Jays for the remainder of the 2020 season.