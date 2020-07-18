5 farms near Toronto where you can walk and pet alpacas

Alpaca farms near Toronto are slowly reopening to the public. Leave all your pandemic woes in the city and hang with these adorable portly creatures on their many-acred homes — just make sure to bring a mask for the beginning part of your tour and book your visit in advance.

Here are some alpaca farms near Toronto where you can walk and pet alpacas.

Drive an hour west to Belwood to this farm, which is open by appointment only. Book a time slot for a private tour of the farm and a visit with alpacas for a flat rate of $60 for 2 to 5 people. Harmony also offers photo shoots with their adorable creatures for professional photographers.

Perhaps the most popular farm for Torontonians itching to see some ‘pacas is this one near Strathroy, around two hours away. You can book an hour-long private appointment online at $25 per person, with a minimum of $50 per visit.

Get up close and personal with these beautiful animals at Kickin’ Back, about two hours away in Markdale. Right now they’re only offering Private Alpaca Tours and the more intimate Alpaca Lovers Farm Tour that also includes a super cute stuffed alpaca toy.

Bring your mask and go on a stroll with some Canadian Alpacas at this farm in Stoney Creek. Just hop on Highway 403 and you’ll be there in an hour and a half. Make sure to book an appointment before you do: It’s $50 for a 55-minute walk for two people. They also offer picnics, where you can dine with alpacas strutting around you for $55.

There are 79 alpacas to admire at this Colborne farm, about two hours east. You have to book your Alpaca Trek in advance, but Old Mill is now accepting groups of up to 8 people. It lasts 30 minutes and costs $20 per person. You can also combine the trek with a larger farm tour for $35 per person.