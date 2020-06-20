You can walk and pet alpacas at this farm near Toronto but you'll need to social distance

The 10-acre alpaca wonderland near Toronto is back open for business, but as with everything reopening these days, there are some things to keep in mind.

S.A.M.Y.'s Alpaca Farm, located about two hours' drive west near Strathroy, has opened once more to visitors looking for some one-on-one time with these adorable creatures from the Andes.

The farm reopened on May 25, but with some changes to their usual operations.

Known for their Walk and Talks — where guests can visit alpacas in the pasture, hand feed them, then walk them down the country lane — S.A.M.Y.'s is now doing private visits only.

You can book a private, hour-long visit by appointment through their website (though it should be noted that there are no more available dates for June, and July's pretty much completely booked up now, too).

On top of that, the farm is also offering a farm stay experience on Airbnb that'll grant you sunset walks with the alpacas for a discounted rate.

They'll be open year-round and only cancel during thunderstorms, or when there are unsafe driving conditions in the winter.

It's $25 per person, with a minimum of $50 per visit, and family prices available. There's no maximum number of guests per group, says a spokesperson, with activities being adjusted accordingly.

Since the visit happens almost entirely outdoors, it'll be pretty easy to keep a healthy distance between yourself and farm staff, especially when you and your chosen group are travelling down the country lane.

However, S.A.M.Y.'s does ask that you bring and wear your own face mask at the beginning and end of your walk.

"We identified our weak spots and eliminated using the same treat containers or leashes from group the next and adjusted our routine," says S.A.M.Y.'s.

The farm admits the washroom located in the farmhouse is still a "weak spot", and asks that guests try to avoid using it during the visit if possible.

"Of course we will not deny anybody using our washroom either," they said. Anything just to see those adorable creatures — one of which just had a baby. Swoon.