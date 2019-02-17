You can pet and walk alpacas at this farm near Toronto

There's few animals in the world cuter than alpacas—the small, fluffy relatives of llamas hailing from the Andes.

Luckily for those of us living in Toronto, we no longer have to travel all the way to Peru or Northern Chile to get up close and personal with these amazing creatures.

Located about two hours' drive west of Toronto is a ten-acre alpaca wonderland called S.A.M.Y.'s Alpaca Farm.

Owned by the Houle family, this farm offers private farm visits that allow guests to interact with their herd of adorable four-legged fuzzy creatures.

Drive just north of Strathroy and you can book a Walk and Talk, where you can head to the pasture to meet the alpacas, hand-feed them, and even take some of them for a walk down a peaceful country lane.

The whole Walk and Talk lasts an hour and a half and only costs $15 per person—just make sure to book in advance.

There's also options to add-on an alpaca training session to your visit, which will grant you entry into the training pen and one-and-one work with an alpaca for an extra $10 a head.

S.A.M.Y.'s is also a fibre studio—meaning they shear their alpacas once a year to harvest their beautiful coats—meaning they also have a bunch of soft things for sale in their store (mostly socks).