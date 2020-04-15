This year's Canada's Wonderland pass can now be used for the 2021 season

The upcoming 2020 season for Canada's Wonderland is still up in the air, but they're already taking steps to make sure visitors can make the most of next season.

The park announced today that season passes purchased this year will be permitted to roll over into next year.

"Given the uncertainty around our park opening we want to share some important updates regarding 2020 Season Passholder benefits," they wrote via Instagram and on their website.

"2020 Season Passes and purchased 2020 Season Pass Add-On Products (if applicable) will be valid for the remainder of 2020 when our park is able to open, PLUS we will extend your pass through 2021 Season. This includes Regular, Gold and Platinum Season Passes," the post continues.

"We have also automatically suspended monthly billing as of today, April 15, 2020, and will continue to do so while the park is closed.⁣"

They also said they will work with guests who have prepaid single-day tickets during the time period of temporary park closure.

A spokesperson for the park wrote on March 20 that they'd be pushing opening day from May 1 back to mid-May "or as soon thereafter as possible" in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's unclear how the park will proceed with opening or if and how they will implement social distancing measures around the park meant to slow the spread of the virus.

In the meantime, park employees recently reminded folks that they can ride the roller coasters from the comfort of home.

"We want nothing more than to open our park and welcome you back," they said, "but our priority for now is to keep everyone safe."