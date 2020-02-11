Toronto Raptors smash major sports record with 15th consecutive win
Kawhi who?
The infallible Toronto Raptors are once again proving themselves a force to be reckoned with during pro basketball's regular season — only this time, with an NBA Championship freshly on the books, people all over the world are paying attention.
With last night's 137-126 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Raps are now 15 games deep into a winning streak unlike anything Canada has ever seen before.
To wit: The franchise just set a new record for the longest single-season win streak from a Canadian professional sports team in recorded history.
Previous to the Raptors' Monday night win at Scotiabank Arena, the record had been held by the CFL's Calgary Stampeders, who won 14 straight games in 2016.
It's exciting news for basketball fans and Torontonians in general, especially given the odds the Raptors have overcome to get here.
Rotation players Marc Gasol and Norman Powell have both been out for weeks with injuries (hamstring and finger, respectively) while Raptors big man Serge Ibaka took ill not long before Monday night's game.
"Having to adjust and improvise on the fly is nothing new for a Toronto team that has been one of the most banged up in the NBA this year. They've had to manage injuries to almost every single rotation player, often multiple at a time," wrote TSN's Josh Lewenberg of the situation.
"However, as they've done for most of the campaign, they found a way to get it done."
Newly-elected 2020 NBA all-star game starter Pascal Siakam scored 34 points during last night's game, while OG Anunoby posted a career-high 25 points during the game.
Star guard Kyle Lowry, previously out with an injury himself, contributed 27 points. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored 21 points and Fred VanVleet posted another 16.
"There's a reason they've won 15 games in a row," said Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders after the game. "They play with a sense of urgency and have a great identity about them."
Fans agree that this 15-game streak — the best in the NBA right now — isn't on account of luck or coincidence.
And they have every reason to believe the team will keep on crushing it right into the finals again.
The World Champion Toronto Raptors are currently sitting at number two in the Eastern Conference, with only the Milwaukee Bucks and L.A. Lakers faring better in terms of standings this season league-wide.
The L.A. Clippers, by comparison, are third in the Western Conference with 37 wins to the Raptors' 40.
Just saying.
