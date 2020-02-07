Drake and Justin Bieber just played a random basketball game with Quavo

Drake, Justin Bieber and Quavo walk into a private basketball court... and totally blow everybody away with an intense pick-up game.

Two of Canada's most famous musical exports and one of the guys from Migos threw down last night with some famous friends at the Summit NYC, a luxury rental complex in Midtown Manhattan with its own basketball court.

Clips from the surprise game, which also featured rapper Sheck Wes and legendary producer DJ Clue, have thrown fans into a tizzy all across the 'gram.

"This game is better than the 2020 NBA Celebrity Game!" wrote NBA skills coach Chris Brickley in the caption of his video post. "Teaching Justin Bieber the fundamentals of shooting," he wrote in the caption of a subsequent photo.

Bieber and Drake each held their own on the floor, as far as most viewers are concerned.

It was Quavo, however, who really blew fans away with his impressive shooting skills.

"Drake: Solid scorer, more of a floor general. Bieber: slow release, great passer," wrote one Twitter user of the clips. "Quavo: three-level scorer, professional bucket-getter."

"Of course Quavo's good at basketball. He was a record-setting QB at his high school," wrote another of the 28-year-old American rapper, who (maybe not so) coincidentally just released a new track with Bieber.

"S U M M I T Run Got Busy Lastnight!" wrote Quavo in the caption of his own Instagram post, which shows both him and Drake nailing multiple three-pointers.

Bieber got in some great long-distance shots, too, as seen in his own highlight reel from the game on Instagram.

One can't help but wonder if the other players didn't take it easy on their celebrity opponents in light of who they are, but it's hard to deny that all three musical artists can shoot better than the average human.

Drake, after all, has his very own court at home to practice in — which he does, according to his Instagram Stories. All the time.