You can soon go on a holiday light dream trail just outside of Toronto

One of the best parts of the holidays is getting out of the city and visiting different snowy destinations.

And luckily, one of the very best is only two hours outside Toronto.

Blue Mountain Village is as magical as it is snowy during the winter, and you can walk its colourfully-lit trail right through the village.

The Blumination Dream Trail had its inaugural year in 2018, and this year's trail promises to provide an experience like no other.

It opens every day from dusk until 10 p.m., and it features a dancing light display timed to holiday music.

Blue Mountain Village calls the trail "A one-kilometre winter stroll

through the heights of innovation to the edge of your imagination."

While the full Blumination Dream Trail map has yet to be released, if it's anything like last year's, it'll take you from the Field of Dreams all the way through a spectacle of twinkle lights and exhibits.

In addition to the trail, you can catch fireworks shows over the Mill Pond on select days, shop at some of the local stores, take a horse-drawn carriage (if walking just isn't your thing) or experience fine dining at some of the village's best eateries.

And of course, you can always go skiing on one of the beautiful mountains.

This year's Dream Trail opens on November 30 and it'll run every day of the week until March 28, 2020.