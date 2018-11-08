Sports & Play
blumination

Epic holiday lights dream trail coming to Ontario this winter

Calling all winter revelers: Blue Mountain has a new trail that will make visitors feel like they're inside a snow globe. 

The Blumination Dream Trail is a brand new one-kilometre trail that takes strollers through the wintry wonderland that is the Blue Mountain Village.

Starting at 5 p.m. and running until 10 p.m., your journey starts off at the Field of Dreams and winds through a spectacle of twinkle lights and exhibits. It'll end at the events plaza, where light shows will be taking place at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. daily. 

If you're not the walking type, there's even free horse-drawn wagon rides around the base of Blue Mountain on Saturdays during the day, and at night, fireworks over the Mill Pond.

Weekends will also extra have family-friendly daytime activities like taking a picture with Santa and eating maple taffy snow treats. 

But the most epic part of the whole Village is the fact you can go swimming—yes, even in the winter. The Plunge Aquatic Centre is open Fridays to Sundays and has hot tubs and heated pools with swings, docks, and water slides. 

The Dream Trail opens on December 1, runs until January 6, and is open every day of the week. 

