Toronto Raptors will raise the NBA championship banner on opening night

The Raptors first game of the season is on Tuesday October 22, and it's going to be epic.

To mark the beginning of the 2019-20 season, Toronto's basketball team — ahem, NBA Champions — will be raising their championship banner high to the sky and unfurling it before their game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

As if their season Netflix parody video wasn't enough to get you excited, the Raps players will also be getting their championship rings — as will everyone else in the Scotiabank Arena.

So, I found out that everyone going to the Raptors home opener is getting a replica championship ring... pic.twitter.com/XvCifPxLDG — 𝔸𝕟𝕒 (@itsmygame) October 6, 2019

According to some reports, there'll be 20,000 replica rings going around to attendees of the game.

As some of my colleagues have noted: if you're going to Tuesday night's opener, be there early! Ceremony (banner, rings, etc.) is scheduled to begin just after 7:15pm. All fans in attendance will receive an exact replica of the rings Raptors players are getting. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) October 18, 2019

The championship ceremony will start around 7:15 p.m., which is well before the game at 8 p.m., so attendees are encouraged to arrive to Scotiabank early.

I can only imagine how crazy the Raptors championship ring is gonna look — Efe⛹🏾‍♂️ (@KingOkuns) September 9, 2019

There's been a lot of speculation as to how those rings will look like, though we do know it'll be some diamond bling made by Canadian company Baron Championship Rings.