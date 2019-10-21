Sports & Play
Toronto Raptors will raise the NBA championship banner on opening night

The Raptors first game of the season is on Tuesday October 22, and it's going to be epic. 

To mark the beginning of the 2019-20 season, Toronto's basketball team — ahem, NBA Champions — will be raising their championship banner high to the sky and unfurling it before their game against the New Orleans Pelicans

As if their season Netflix parody video wasn't enough to get you excited, the Raps players will also be getting their championship rings — as will everyone else in the Scotiabank Arena.

According to some reports, there'll be 20,000 replica rings going around to attendees of the game.

The championship ceremony will start around 7:15 p.m., which is well before the game at 8 p.m., so attendees are encouraged to arrive to Scotiabank early. 

There's been a lot of speculation as to how those rings will look like, though we do know it'll be some diamond bling made by Canadian company Baron Championship Rings.

