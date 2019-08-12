Toronto Raptors announce NBA season schedule with hilarious Netflix parody

The Toronto Raptors, your 2019 NBA Champions, just dropped the full schedule for their upcoming regular season — and they did it with panache.

Toronto will kick off its 25th season as a team (and first season as reigning champs) on October 22 during a home game at Scotiabank Arena against the New Orleans Pelicans.

But first, players will celebrate their recent, history-making victory over the Golden State Warriors during a pre tip-off "ring ceremony and banner raising."

Yes, all of Toronto can watch the heroic 2018-2019 Raptors (minus a few key players) get their chips.

It is assumed that Raptors global ambassador, Grammy-winning recording artist and former Degrassi kid Drake will bring along the dip.

Today's announcement also confirms previously-leaked news of a Raptors game against the Boston Celtics on Christmas Day, plus another one on New Year's Eve — both coveted feathers in the cap of the entire organization.

The team's road debut against the Boston Celtics is set for Friday, October 25.

"Other noteworthy home games include the sixth annual Giants of Africa Game, celebrating the life of Nelson Mandela, on Dec. 5 vs. the Houston Rockets, and the return of former Raptor Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers on Dec. 11," reads a press release published by the NBA on Monday.

"The Raptors' busiest month is December with 16 games, followed by January with 15 contests," it continues. "The busiest home month is December with 11 games, while the busiest road month is January with the Raptors facing 10 games away from Toronto."

You can see the full schedule here, but I highly recommend also watching this video published by the Raptors announcing some of their hottest scheduled games.

Produced in the style of a Netflix ad (with the word "Northflix" standing in for Netflix), the clip shows promos for each game in the style of TV shows or movies as they'd appear on the streaming service.

The creative season preview pays homage to such classics as The Lord of The Rings, Full House, Christmas with the Kranks and, perhaps most fittingly, Space Jam.

Interestingly enough, the Space Jam-like promo is for the Raptors' March 24 game against the Lakers. Pascal Siakam is shown in the Michael Jordan role while the Raptors' mascot fills in for Bugs Bunny, leading us to believe that the Lakes are the villainous Monstars.

Shade!

There seems to be no bad blood between the Raptors and their recently-departed superstar star Kawhi Leonard, however: The promo for Toronto's first game against the Clippers takes on the style of the 1991 classic Boyz n the Hood.