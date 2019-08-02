Sports & Play
raptors christmas game

The Raptors are finally playing on Christmas Day and Toronto fans rejoice

While most of us are dreading the end of summer, there's a good chance Raptors fans already can't wait for Christmas.

Why? Because it was just announced that the reigning team will be playing on Christmas Day. 

Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN's Senior NBA Insider, revealed that the Raptors will get to play the Boston Celtics at Scotiabank Arena on December 25. 

NBA games on Christmas Day are extremely prestigious, and it's only the second time the Raptors have been given the honour.

The last time the Raptors were given such a show of respect by the league was in 2001 against the New York Knicks. 

The Lakers and Clippers will also go head-to-head on that day, as well as the Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans

The rest of the day's games will be between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors.

To say Raptors fans are excited about the announcement would be an understatement. 

Many feel this is long overdue. 

It only took winning a championship to get here, but either way, it's a big deal for the Raptors and Toronto is proud.

Toronto Raptors

