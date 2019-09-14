Toronto's oldest boxing gym has found a new home

The beloved boxing gym that's been around since 1943 has a brand new location, and the grand opening is this Sunday.

Sully's Boxing Gym faced eviction from its previous location at Dupont St. earlier this year, and for a while it looked like they'd have to close down entirely.

And now a special message from Sullys Boxing Gym pic.twitter.com/JJgzCJrrsb — Sully's Boxing Gym (@Sullysboxinggym) September 12, 2019

Luckily, they launched a successful crowdfunding campaign and raised $30,000 in donations, according to The Toronto Star.

The gym has been open in its new home on Dundas St. West since June, but the entrance on Sheridan Ave. can be hard to spot.

The boxing gym has had multiple locations in its decades of existence, including on Ossington Ave., on Wade Ave. near Bloor St. West and Lansdowne Ave., as well as on Fraser Ave. for a short period.

Welcome Home, everyone. Boxing has returned to the Toronto core. No matter your ability or need, we’ll take care of you. pic.twitter.com/1AOghYuwzM — Sully's Boxing Gym (@Sullysboxinggym) September 13, 2019

The gym has been visited by some of the world's greatest boxers, including Muhammad Ali in the 1960s, according to the CBC.

Even Danny Green stopped in earlier this summer.

But what really gives the gym its charm is the community it provides no matter its location, and the thousands of kids who've come through to learn the sport.

"Sully's has a new home in the happening and warm community neighbourhood of Little Portugal, more specifically, Brockton Village!" the grand opening event description reads.

"This is a major win for all the people who have benefited from their time at Sully's and who will benefit in the future."