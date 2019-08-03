Sports & Play
Uninterrupted canada

Drake and Lebron James team up in Toronto for Uninterrupted Canada

Uninterrupted Canada officially launched in Toronto last night at a glitzy affair at the St. Regis Hotel.

Drake, Lebron James and Serge Ibaka were among those who showed up to celebrate the sports media brand's migration north of the border

Uninterrupted Canada promises to showcase athlete-driven storytelling with a focus on those playing for Canadian teams. Toronto Raptor Serge Ibaka is among those the publication has signed content deals with.

Marcus Stroman, who was recently traded to the Mets, will be the focus of a motivational series on undersized athletes called "Height Doesn't Measure Heart".

uninterrupted canada

Serge Ibaka has been everywhere in Toronto this week including at the launch of Uninterrupted Canada at the St. Regis Hotel. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

The launch event last night was the start of what is shaping up to be a busy weekend for Drake.

Lebron James was also double-booked yesterday, hosting a sold-out party during the afternoon at Lavelle on King West.

Hector Vasquez

