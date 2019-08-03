Drake and Lebron James team up in Toronto for Uninterrupted Canada
Uninterrupted Canada officially launched in Toronto last night at a glitzy affair at the St. Regis Hotel.
Drake, Lebron James and Serge Ibaka were among those who showed up to celebrate the sports media brand's migration north of the border.
Uninterrupted Canada promises to showcase athlete-driven storytelling with a focus on those playing for Canadian teams. Toronto Raptor Serge Ibaka is among those the publication has signed content deals with.
Marcus Stroman, who was recently traded to the Mets, will be the focus of a motivational series on undersized athletes called "Height Doesn't Measure Heart".
The launch event last night was the start of what is shaping up to be a busy weekend for Drake.
Lebron James was also double-booked yesterday, hosting a sold-out party during the afternoon at Lavelle on King West.
