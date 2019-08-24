There's another epic sunflower farm for selfies that just opened near Toronto

Sunflower lovers: there's a place you should add to your list of must-visit flower fields.

Campbell's Cross Farm, a family-run farm in Caledon, is less than an hour's drive from downtown Toronto.

The 60-acre property is home to sunflower fields that are officially open to the public, as of today.

You can check out these majestic flowers for $10 a person. Just be prepared to fork out some extra cash if you're a photographer: it costs $50 if you've got a DSLR.

That might be to avoid a Bogle Seeds Farm-level incident, when a swarm of influencers led the field in Flamborough to close down early.

Head into this blooming property from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily until September 2, when sunflower season is over.

You can also head to Davis Family Farm in Caledon for their acres of sunflowers or Andrew's Scenic Acres in Milton for your sunflower fix.