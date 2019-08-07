The massive sunflower farm near Toronto is open for the season

Have you ever wanted to prance through a beautiful sunflower field without a care in the world?

Now you actually can, because Davis Family Farm has opened its doors for the season and it's not too far from Toronto.

The 40 to 60 acres of sunflowers in the hills of Caledon East offer visitors a serene place to sit, photograph, read, paint and relax.

They also have a sunflower yoga class at 7 p.m. on August 13.

You can purchase fresh honey, sunflower oil, birdseed and eggs on the premises.

During the fall, pumpkins and squash are also available.

The farm has been in the Davis family for four generations now, but it was only recently that visitors began showing up specifically for the sunflowers.

The sunflower season begins in early August, so prime visiting time is right about now.

Davis Family Farm is open daily for about two weeks while the flowers are in bloom. Their hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and entry is 10$ per person.