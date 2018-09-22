You can pick your own flowers at this farm near Toronto

Summer's end is just around the bend, but flower season ain't over yet.

A farm in Milton is going beyond the usual fall photo-op offerings by letting visitors pick their own bouquets from fields of blooming flowers.

Located under an hour's drive from Toronto, you can head to Andrews' Scenic Acres to make yourself a bundle of sunflowers, dahlias, and gladioli until mid-fall.

It's a $1 per stem, and admission fees into the farm are $5 weekdays, $10 on weekends, and $12 on holiday weekends.

That'll grant you a wagon ride out into the farm fields, where they grow pumpkins, raspberries, and rows of beautiful flowers, which will be ready for the pickin' until late October.

You'll be able to pluck to your heart's content from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, or until 5 p.m. every other day. Access to the picking fields stops an hour before closing time, so it's important to schedule your frolicking time accordingly.

As per anything picturesque, one can only expect that Andrews' Scenic Acres will be heavily frequented by those looking to capture that perfect summer-meets-fall moment.

That's all well and good, but please, Toronto, don't pull another sunflower fields fiasco this time around.