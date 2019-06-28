Sports & Play
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Huge lineups in Toronto for new OVO Raptors Championship merch

Raptors fans may be the most dedicated sports fans out there. Host any Raptors-related event and there they are, in hoards, no matter the line.

In early June, fans lined up to get their hands on the first championship merchandise. And now, they're doing it again.

Fans have been stationed at Real Sports Apparel inside Scotiabank Arena since yesterday to get their hands on the new Raptors OVO Championship merch.

And the line is never-ending. 

These dedicated fans are in it for the long-haul, and they've made themselves comfortable with camping chairs and coolers. 

Rob Gillies

