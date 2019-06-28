Huge lineups in Toronto for new OVO Raptors Championship merch

Raptors fans may be the most dedicated sports fans out there. Host any Raptors-related event and there they are, in hoards, no matter the line.

In early June, fans lined up to get their hands on the first championship merchandise. And now, they're doing it again.

Fans have been stationed at Real Sports Apparel inside Scotiabank Arena since yesterday to get their hands on the new Raptors OVO Championship merch.

And the line is never-ending.

Line of fans this morning waiting for the new OvO X Raptors championship gear. 😱



(🎥: Instagram/michaelgreco82) pic.twitter.com/7ZRQcHnF3l — theScore (@theScore) June 28, 2019

These dedicated fans are in it for the long-haul, and they've made themselves comfortable with camping chairs and coolers.

Toronto Raptors fans have been lining up since midnight last night to grab the OVO x Raptors Championship collection 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Ed67DBzXQj — L2T1✌️ (@Listen2ThisOne) June 28, 2019

The line was already unbearably long by the middle of last night.

The lineup for the OVO x Raptors hat and shirt drop this morning is insane. Extending from Gate 1, up Bremner to York, up York to the Go Station entrance, then back around down to Brenner again. Real Sports doesn't open for another 5 hours. pic.twitter.com/ywt1bba5IZ — Brad Humber (@djcuse) June 28, 2019

But some are complaining of poor planning and disorganization, just like previous Raptors events in the city.

@RealSports currently has a mob of like 500+ people at the doors to enter the building! Piss poor planning and really dangerous not worth the ovo×Raptors merch! It went from a nice orderly line to this! 🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/GNKvuPtPPk — Chelsea (@Ilovecanada) June 28, 2019

Some are saying the lines are so long, it literally looks like a parade.

When rush hour commuters meet eager @Raptors fans lining up to snag new championship merchandise...its like a parade! pic.twitter.com/UF1ZboArzT — Anne Marie Aikins (@femwriter) June 28, 2019

At this rate, it looks like every Raptors fan in the city will soon be sporting the new gear. If they ever get to the front of the line, that is.