Sports & Play
Mira Miller
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
raptors parade

Toronto reviewing issues with Raptors parade after a mess of complaints

Sports & Play
Mira Miller
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

After numerous complaints about safety and organization, Toronto is reviewing issues with yesterday's Raptors parade in order to do better in the future.

Amid the celebration and excitement, shots were fired at Nathan Phillips Square and many attendees ran to take cover.

raptors parade

Over 100, 000 fans gathered at Nathan Phillips Square. Photo by Hector Vasquez. 

The party was temporarily suspended before resuming amid the chaos. Police then reported that four people were injured from the shooting.

Among other complaints was the fact that three downtown subway stations were closed due to overcrowding.

raptors parade

Crowds anxiously awaited the parade which was delayed by three hours. Photo by blogTO.

Fans also complained about a lack of access to washroom facilities, water, food and garbage cans as well as insufficient police presence.

First responders said they dealt with dehydrated fans and missing children throughout the day as well.

Some are also complaining about the delayed start and the malfunctioning screens at Nathan Phillips Square.

Earlier today, Mayor John Tory tweeted that the city will be working with different departments to review these complaints in order to prepare for the future.

Tory also tweeted that the day was successful overall and the experience will be used to ensure the city's next major events are better and safer than ever. 

Lead photo by

blogTO

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

The most memorable moments from the Toronto Raptors parade and celebrations

Toronto Raptors were drinking heavily at the big parade

Toronto reviewing issues with Raptors parade after a mess of complaints

Fans climbed the arches at Nathan Phillips Square to view the Raptors party

This is what Drake's day was like at the Raptors parade and celebrations

This is how many people were at the Raptors parade in Toronto

Toronto overflowing with trash after Raptors Championship parade

This is what the Toronto Raptors' celebration party looked liked at Nathan Phillips Square