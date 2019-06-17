Overcrowding shuts down multiple TTC stations during Raptors parade

It's been a wild morning in the City of Toronto, with an estimated two million people flocking downtown to celebrate the Raptors in their first ever NBA championship parade.

With Nathan Phillips Square at capacity and the sidewalks bordering the parade route along Lake Shore, York, University and Queen packed beyond recognition, it's getting hard to walk, let alone drive out there — making even the most temporary public transit disruption all the more inconvenient.

Line 1 Yonge-University: Queen, Osgoode, Dundas Stations are closed due to overcrowding at street level. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) June 17, 2019

Thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of eager fans found themselves at a complete standstill on the TTC this morning, just as the parade was meant to be kicking off at Exhibition Place.

"Trains are not stopping at Osgoode due to overcrowding and Queen due to a police investigation," wrote the TTC shortly before 10 a.m., referring to two major subway stations in the heart of downtown Toronto.

Police said at the same time that a "suspicious package" had been found at Queen Subway Station, forcing them to evacuate Queen Street between Yonge and James of all pedestrians and vehicle traffic.

Suspicious Package #GO1118037

Queen Subway Station

Police on scene

Shutting Queen St west bound from Yonge to James

-no pedestrian traffic at all

-Eaton Centre entrance blocked, and Bay Street entrance

All pedestrians being removed from area ^js — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) June 17, 2019

At least two entrances to the Eaton Centre were also blocked for the roughly hour-long investigation.

Police reopened the area around 10:30 a.m. and announced that all was "in order," but the subway system remains a mess — through no fault of the TTC's own.

Queen Station, Dundas Station and Osgoode Station, which is directly on the parade route, are all closed as of 12:30 p.m. "due to overcrowding at street level," according to the TTC.

Good luck, friends. You're going to need it.