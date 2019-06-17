The TTC is totally jammed today with Toronto Raptors fans

If you're trying to get anywhere on the TTC this morning, prepare to get intimate with some red jersey-wearing, purple flag-waving fans.

The entire city is out for the Raptors Parade, and if they're not already at Nathan Phillips Square or camped out along the route, they're on the way.

Subways and streetcars this morning are filled with fans on their way to the celebratory madness, to the chagrin of those who couldn't get skip work like everyone else.

While subway trains appear to be functioning mostly on time, streetcars will be a trickier issue, given the number of road closures today.

The TTC's Brad Ross has advised everyone to ditch the cars today, so it's no surprise our entire transit system is completely packed.

Half of the people on the TTC this morning are in Raptors gear and off to the parade. I’m off to work as usual, sigh. — 🐦Christielli ⚾️🏳️‍🌈 (@christielli) June 17, 2019

Up to 2 million people (so basically, the entirety of Toronto) is expected to participate in the parade festivities today.

Here's all the TTC diversions and road closures you'll need to know about for the Toronto Raptors Championship Parade #Toronto #Raptors #WeTheNorth https://t.co/Bp6RCgE7CE pic.twitter.com/MJCSf25veO — blogTO (@blogTO) June 16, 2019

It likely won't get much quieter during the duration of the parade, and you can bet your it's going to get even busier in and around Osgoode and Queen stations after the rally at Nathan Phillips Square.

Prayers to Saint Nick Nurse that everyone gets where they're going safe and sound. #WeTheNorthbound.