Toronto is lining up to get Raptors NBA Champions merch

We cheered, we laughed, we won: now it's time to cover our bodies with as much Toronto Raptors Championship gear as possible.

Toronto has already broken NBA retailer Fanatics' record for the most online app merch purchases ever.

People are already lining up in Toronto to get their hands on Raptors NBA Championship merch #Toronto #Raptors #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/Y8gnoUxsAd — blogTO (@blogTO) June 14, 2019

Now, lineups are forming all over the city as fans wait to get their hands on official celebratory NBA champs looks, hot off the presses.

Naturally, the lineup outside Real Sports Apparel in Scotiabank Arena is massive.

The same goes for Lids stores all over, especially the location at Yonge and Dundas, where the fan action was craziest last night.

100 yard lineup to buy Raptors championship merch at Lids in Markville. pic.twitter.com/6A2owov3HV — Josh Shiaman (@JoshShiaman) June 14, 2019

Of course, you can always buy from online stores, including the most obvious sites like the NBA's official site and Fanatics.

Among the most popular merch are NBA Champs t-shirts and pullover hoodies from Nike, Championship snapbacks from New Era, and a whole bunch of branded tees from Fanatics, including a Kawhi Leonard MVP version.

If you're looking to get your hands on Raptors Championship merch in Toronto you can find it here:

Lids (multiple locations) has a designated section for basically the whole list of merch, like the New Era snapback or the Kawhi branded Fanatics t-shirt.

Real Sports Apparel at Scotiabank Arena has the basic tees and hats, and tons of Finals and Eastern Conference merch.

Sport Chek has a basic selection of the 2019 Champs Gear here, including the New Era adjustable cap and the Locker Room Nike tees. Make sure to check out their blinged-out Raptors basketball.

Peace Collective has their own collection of licensed NBA Champions stuff, and it might be even nicer than the rest. Their stock includes half zips, tees, hoodies (including cropped ones, too).

It doesn't look like National Sports is stocking any just yet. Canadian Tire will also soon be carrying limited edition Raptors Championship gear, but it looks like you'll have to wait a bit longer.