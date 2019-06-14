Toronto is lining up to get Raptors NBA Champions merch
We cheered, we laughed, we won: now it's time to cover our bodies with as much Toronto Raptors Championship gear as possible.
Toronto has already broken NBA retailer Fanatics' record for the most online app merch purchases ever.
People are already lining up in Toronto to get their hands on Raptors NBA Championship merch #Toronto #Raptors #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/Y8gnoUxsAd— blogTO (@blogTO) June 14, 2019
Now, lineups are forming all over the city as fans wait to get their hands on official celebratory NBA champs looks, hot off the presses.
The line for Real Sports Apparel is no joke today #Toronto #Raptors #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/K3EAjoiIJE— blogTO (@blogTO) June 14, 2019
Naturally, the lineup outside Real Sports Apparel in Scotiabank Arena is massive.
There's huge lineups for #Raptors NBA Championship merch in #Toronto today #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/2SGKaDs7u4— blogTO (@blogTO) June 14, 2019
The same goes for Lids stores all over, especially the location at Yonge and Dundas, where the fan action was craziest last night.
100 yard lineup to buy Raptors championship merch at Lids in Markville. pic.twitter.com/6A2owov3HV— Josh Shiaman (@JoshShiaman) June 14, 2019
Of course, you can always buy from online stores, including the most obvious sites like the NBA's official site and Fanatics.
Among the most popular merch are NBA Champs t-shirts and pullover hoodies from Nike, Championship snapbacks from New Era, and a whole bunch of branded tees from Fanatics, including a Kawhi Leonard MVP version.
If you're looking to get your hands on Raptors Championship merch in Toronto you can find it here:
It doesn't look like National Sports is stocking any just yet. Canadian Tire will also soon be carrying limited edition Raptors Championship gear, but it looks like you'll have to wait a bit longer.
Join the conversation Load comments