Oprah just showed her love for the Toronto Raptors

Oprah may have had to cancel her Toronto visit last week thanks to the Raptors, but she's still showing love anyway.

The entertainment mogul was forced to skip the Toronto leg of her Your Path Made Clear tour this past Friday after the NBA Finals co-opted the Scotiabank Arena for a potential Game 7.

The game didn't even end up happening, but it seems she's not feeling salty—the opposite in fact.

Oprah hit the stage in Montreal yesterday with not one, but two, different Toronto looks.

The first outfit was her very own Raptors jersey, which she wore during interviews before her show at the Bell Centre.

Prior to the show, she posted a video to her Instagram showing her debating between the jersey and a dress.

"But the Raptors won, and they gave me my own jersey," she says.

She ended up wearing the jersey offstage, then a pretty sweet Toronto varsity jacket on top a grey dress (she posted a second video of her dancing in it).

She only kept the varsity on for a bit, but the sentiment was enough.