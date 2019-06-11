Sports & Play
Staff
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
oprah cancelled

Oprah in Toronto was just cancelled because of the NBA Finals

Sports & Play
Staff
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Raptors fever is taking over the city, but it seems like it's beginning to interfere with other things. 

Oprah Winfrey, who was set to give a talk called "Your Path Made Clear" at the Scotiabank Arena this Friday will no longer be coming.

Due to the ongoing need for somewhere to play basketball, the Raptors will be taking the stadium from Oprah's event. 

The Raptors are set to take on the Golden State Warriors in Oakland on Thursday, but if they lose, will have to return to Toronto and the Scotiabank Arena on Sunday for Game 7. 

All tickets are being refunded at the point of purchase. 

Lead photo by

Oprah

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

This is what Jurassic Park looked like for Game 5 of the NBA Finals

Warriors fans sucker-punched on Toronto street last night

Oprah in Toronto was just cancelled because of the NBA Finals

Raptors fans getting bashed for cheering Kevin Durant injury

Toronto Raptors come up just short against the Warriors in Game 5

Someone just created giant Nav Bhatia Superfan heads to cheer on the Raptors

Monster Energy Drinks is suing the Toronto Raptors over logo

Toronto artist recreating the most epic moments in Raptors' historic playoff run