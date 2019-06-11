Oprah in Toronto was just cancelled because of the NBA Finals

Raptors fever is taking over the city, but it seems like it's beginning to interfere with other things.

Oprah Winfrey, who was set to give a talk called "Your Path Made Clear" at the Scotiabank Arena this Friday will no longer be coming.

Due to the ongoing NBA Finals schedule and continuing requirements for Scotiabank Arena by the NBA, we regret to announce that the "Your Path Made Clear" show on Friday, June 14, 2019 has been cancelled. All tickets will be automatically refunded at point of purchase. pic.twitter.com/7BxtwtFjlI — Live Nation Ontario (@LiveNationON) June 11, 2019

Due to the ongoing need for somewhere to play basketball, the Raptors will be taking the stadium from Oprah's event.

The Raptors are set to take on the Golden State Warriors in Oakland on Thursday, but if they lose, will have to return to Toronto and the Scotiabank Arena on Sunday for Game 7.

All tickets are being refunded at the point of purchase.