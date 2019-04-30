Oprah is coming to Toronto

Oprah Winfrey is coming to Toronto.

What better way to discover your life's purpose than by joining thousands of other people in a stadium to hear the only truly trustworthy leader in all of human history speak?

The legitimate queen of American media and global culture icon will be coming to Toronto's Scotiabank Arena this summer for a one-night-only show as part of her Your Path Made Clear tour.

The Canadian tour, announced this morning, is set to kick off in Toronto on Friday, June 14, before moving to Montreal (June 16), Calgary (June 19), Edmonton (June 20) and Vancouver (June 24).

Tickets for all of Winfrey's upcoming Canadian shows will go on sale Friday, May 3, at 10 a.m.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @Oprah Winfrey Presents: Your Path Made Clear (Discovering Your Life’s Direction and Purpose) is coming to @ScotiabankArena on June 14. Presales start May 1 at 10am.



Get more info here: https://t.co/RONVBUb1AI pic.twitter.com/O89gzTCFJX — Live Nation Ontario (@LiveNationON) April 30, 2019

"Oprah Winfrey will speak about the moments throughout her life that helped direct her on her path before being joined on stage by a special guest who impacted her journey for a unique one-on-one conversation," said Live Nation in a release announcing the tour, which is based on the superstar's newly-released book The Path Made Clear.

Tickets are expected to go fast, as they always do. Who else but Oprah could justifiably rent an entire stadium for one book tour stop?

"If you're feeling stuck or at a crossroads, there's no need to waste another moment wondering if there is more to life," said Winfrey herself. "Of course there is. And it's yours for the finding."