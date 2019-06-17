Drake's plane is doing flyovers of the Raptors championship parade

It wouldn't be a Raptors-themed celebration without a heavy Drake presence, and it wouldn't be a heavy Drake presence without the rapper's newest, most-talked about acquisition.

Air Drake just departed Hamilton. Heading to perform a flyby for the Toronto Raptors parade. Then will flyby Toronto Pearson Airport. #WeTheNorth#NBA Champions 🏀🇨🇦https://t.co/HdD9GkIsVe pic.twitter.com/Sh8eaKW1R8 — Tom Podolec Aviation (@TomPodolec) June 17, 2019

Air Drake — the roughly $185 million luxury jumbo jet Drizzy and his friends have been bopping around the world in for the past few weeks — was spotted high above the 6ix today during the Toronto Raptors Championship Parade.

The pale blue jet, adorned with Drake's OVO logo, was seen circling the city multiple times throughout the course of the parade, prompting comments from the peanut gallery about the artist's big flex.

Omg.. Air Drake circling downtown Toronto!! This might be the greatest party in Canadian history. Stay hydrated, Toronto! #RaptorsParade #WeTheNorthDay — M.L. (@skelhorror) June 17, 2019

I mean, it is a pretty impressive move.

‘Air Drake’ doing flyovers around the parade today is an all-time move. pic.twitter.com/EqrKSaneOV — Yoni (@OriginalYoni) June 17, 2019

The private jet only just touched back down in Hamilton on Sunday night after escorting Drake and some Toronto Raptors, including Kawhi Leonard, Serge Ibaka and OG Anunoby to Las Vegas for the weekend.