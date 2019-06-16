Sports & Play
drake plane

Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors arrive back in Toronto on Drake's plane

The Toronto Raptors are now back in Toronto after arriving earlier today on Drake's plane.

The private jet touched down at Hamilton airport on Sunday afternoon after the team spent two wild nights partying with the team's Global Ambassador in Las Vegas.

Kawhi Leonard, Serge Ibaka and OG Anunoby were some of the players who hitched a ride. They were seen exiting the airport in black Suburbans to a small group of adoring fans.

OG Anunoby, who was injured for most of the playoffs and didn't play, rolled down his window and shook hands with a few fans as he exited.

The return follows a booze-fueled celebration weekend in Vegas where the team partied and paraded the NBA Championship trophy at XS Nightclub the same evening when The Chainsmokers were playing a set.

The team also stopped by Encore Beach Club where Drake made a toast to Raptors' point guard Kyle Lowry.

Also on Saturday, Drake was spotted driving around Kawhi Leonard who was outfitted in his signature Klaw clothing line while sitting in the back of a jeep.

Coach Nick Nurse and a small number of players including Fred VanVleet, Marc Gasol, Danny Green and Paskal Siakam caught a separate plane back to Pearson Airport on Saturday night.

The entire team and Drake are expected to be in attendance for the Toronto Raptors Championship Parade on Monday.

