Sports & Play
Hannah Alberga
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Kawhi nike

Kawhi Leonard is suing Nike for using his Klaw logo

Sports & Play
Hannah Alberga
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto Raptors superstar Kawhi Leonard just filed a lawsuit against Nike, claiming that they copied the "Klaw" logo he designed without his consent.

In 2011, recently after he was drafted to the NBA, he created a "unique logo that included elements that were meaningful to him," the lawsuit says.

The logo depicts Leonard's unusually large hand along with his initials and the number 2 he wears on his jersey.

A few year later, he allowed Nike to use his logo for an endorsement deal, but only on select items. His contract with the shoe company expired in September and he now has a contract with New Balance.

The logo is of a hand with his initials inside. This original creation was a version of a drawing he had been working on since college.

Leonard wants to use the logo for future clothing lines and footwear.

Apparently, Leonard got word that Nike copyrighted the logo when reports surfaced that the Los Angeles Clippers were trying to purchase it from Nike to lure Leonard to their team when he becomes a free agent in July.

Nike has refused to publicly comment on the lawsuit because the litigation is pending.

Lead photo by

Toronto Raptors

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

The top 50 rooftop patios in Toronto

Kawhi Leonard is suing Nike for using his Klaw logo

Drake wore a Home Alone hoodie to the NBA Finals and Macaulay Culkin responded

There are now 37 cities in Canada with their own versions of Jurassic Park

Barack Obama is in Toronto for the NBA Finals

This massive canyon north of Toronto comes with epic views

5 underrated parks in Toronto

There's a massive sunflower field near Toronto to visit this summer