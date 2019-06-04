Kawhi Leonard is suing Nike for using his Klaw logo

Toronto Raptors superstar Kawhi Leonard just filed a lawsuit against Nike, claiming that they copied the "Klaw" logo he designed without his consent.

Breaking: Kawhi Leonard has filed a federal lawsuit against Nike. Leonard claims he designed the logo that appeared on his Nike apparel and Nike copyrighted the logo without his consent. pic.twitter.com/LRB0cRTOd0 — Matthew Kish (@matthewkish) June 3, 2019

In 2011, recently after he was drafted to the NBA, he created a "unique logo that included elements that were meaningful to him," the lawsuit says.

The logo depicts Leonard's unusually large hand along with his initials and the number 2 he wears on his jersey.

A few year later, he allowed Nike to use his logo for an endorsement deal, but only on select items. His contract with the shoe company expired in September and he now has a contract with New Balance.

The logo is of a hand with his initials inside. This original creation was a version of a drawing he had been working on since college.

Kawhi Leonard files lawsuit against Nike for using his logo without his consent pic.twitter.com/h497IxTcCu — JDF Sports (@JDFSports) June 3, 2019

Leonard wants to use the logo for future clothing lines and footwear.

Apparently, Leonard got word that Nike copyrighted the logo when reports surfaced that the Los Angeles Clippers were trying to purchase it from Nike to lure Leonard to their team when he becomes a free agent in July.

Nike has refused to publicly comment on the lawsuit because the litigation is pending.