Toronto couple took their wedding photos in front of the Raptors mural

Today in love and basketball, an entire wedding party just blocked off one of Toronto's busiest streets for a photoshoot in front of a street mural.

Hey, it's NBA Finals season, baby — and for the first time in history, Toronto actually has reason to give an eff. So many effs, it would seem.

OD Toronto co-owner Shahin Shamshiri shared video footage from Queen Street West at McCaul on Sunday afternoon in which approximately 30 people in full-on wedding gear can be seen posing in front of his shop's now-famous, Raptors-themed exterior.

The video, published via Instagram Stories, was regrammed by The Score on Monday afternoon and viewed more than 65,000 times in just over an hour.

"This is actually a fire *ss wedding picture lmao," wrote one commenter. "Their kids is going to love this."

"Raptors better win now or all this would be embarrassing," pointed out someone else... and I mean, true.

Others — many others — poked fun at how prominent the adjacent "adult fun store" would likely appear in these particular wedding photos.

"Quick stop at that Stag Shop for the honeymoon?" joked one person. "Shoutout Stag Shop in your wedding photo," wrote another.

OD Toronto first installed a mural portryaing Kawhi Leonard on May 7 to get Raptors fans stoked during the team's (ultimately victorious) series against the Philedelphia 76ers.

That mural was replaced with one portraying Leonard's miraculous buzzer beater a short time later and then, ahead of the first-ever NBA Finals game played in Canada, the luxury consignment store put up a new, 30-foot-tall tribute to the entire team.

"Whether or not we win the this series or not, we want to create something iconic," said another OD co-owner, Tetra, at the time.

Hopefully the newlyweds who used OD's Raptors mural as a backdrop yesterday have the same attitude.