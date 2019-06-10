City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 2 hours ago
Road Closure Toronto

Toronto closing roads to prepare for Game 5 of the NBA Finals

Game 5 of the NBA Finals kicks off at 9 p.m. in Toronto tonight. In anticipation for the huge crowds that will be in the downtown core to cheer the Raptors on there will be a number of road closures and additional TTC service for the evening.

Closures that will be in effect include.

  • Maple Leaf Square (Bremner Blvd. from Lake Shore Blvd. West to York St.) from now until 2 a.m. on June 11. 
  • York St. (between Lake Shore Blvd. West and Front St. West) and Bremner Blvd. (between Lower Simcoe St. and York St.) from now until 2 a.m. on June 11. 
  • Bremner Blvd. from Lower Simcoe St. to Rees St. will be closed starting at 5 p.m. on June 10 until 2 a.m. on June 11.

The TTC will also have extra service this evening to get people to and from the downtown area. There will be five additional trains and 25 buses available both before and after the game.

Toronto Police will be around for public safety purposes and additional closures or restrictions may be in effect as needed.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

