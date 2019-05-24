You can now zipline more than 1,000 feet at the Toronto Zoo

If you've ever wanted to soar 1,000 feet across a lush valley, you can do it right here in Toronto.

The Wild Rouge Zipline is now open for the season at the Toronto Zoo. Spanning 1,000 feet (about 300 metres), you'll reach speeds of more than 40 km/h, hanging purely by a cable with a harness.

The experience is also home to the Canopy Tour and Challenge Course, which allows you to experience a new vantage point in the treetrops. Or, if you really want to worry your mother on Instagram, you can opt to try the Zipdrop, which will put you in a 30-foot controlled freefall.

Tickets are sold separately from zoo admission, and start at $29.95. The zipline is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily for the season.