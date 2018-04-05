Toronto Zoo planning luxury glamping and zip-lining retreat

The Toronto Zoo is getting bigger, better, and a bit more bougie, too.

City Council recently approved a plan that will allow the zoo to expand its borders sometime in the near future. It plans to use this land for breeding as well as to grow food to feed its animals.

Now here's where things get interesting and a little bit controversial.

One of many massive, planned additions to the zoo includes a Carolinian Forest habitat where Zoo visitors can observe the plants and animals that make their home in the Rouge River valley.

There's also going to be a wilderness boardwalk that will wind its way through the trees.

And there's more. They're also planning to build an aerial gondola that will run through the forest's treetops, connecting an orientation plaza and a retail store and snack bar.

More interesting still is the addition of a fancy new overnight stay area right next to the idyllic forest path.

"High-end glamping in 'Raven's Roost' provides luxury treetop cabins for rent, featuring stunning views over the valley in a unique, Canadian Carolinian forest canopy experience," reads the zoo's planning documents.

"Sitting amongst the trees along the ridgeline overlooking the Rouge Valley, 'Raven’s Roost' will become a year-round family and small-group 'glamping' retreat."

Tree-top trekking and zip-lining through the Rouge Valley are also some of the planned attractions.

Sounds cool, but I wouldn't go booking off time just yet.

Construction isn't even set to start on the treetop cabins until at least 2024 – and there's no way of knowing how much it'll cost to stay there once it's ready.

A phasing plan and cost summary chart shows that the zoo plans to spend about $6,278,000 on building the glamping retreat alone.

Those are some mighty big costs to recoup. Fingers crossed pizza doesn't get anymore expensive. Is that even possible?