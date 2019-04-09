Sports & Play
Tanya Mok
Posted 31 minutes ago
blue jays toronto

Toronto sports fans are already giving up on the Blue Jays

Sports & Play
Tanya Mok
Posted 31 minutes ago
We're only 11 games in, but Blue Jays fans are already calling this year's season "unwatchable." 

It was expected to be a bad 2019 season—what with a team with almost zero players to be excited about—but clearly no one expected it to be this brutal.

Say goodbye to vet players like Pillar, Morales, and Martin; say hello to a new Blue Jays record (not the good kind) for 111 strikeouts so far. 

Many get that Montoya is trying to 'rebuild' the team, but these growing pains suck—I mean, attendance is down, scalpers are mad, and as usual Home Plate Lady just isn't having it. Help us, MLB.

It seems Blue Jays fans are at their wits' end, leaving us all longing for the John Gibbons days, or at least the days when we knew who the heck was playing on our team. 

People are really excited about the prospect of big players like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or maybe Bo Bichette joining the team, but only time will tell.

We're playing the Red Sox today, who've been having a pretty rough start themselves—maybe it's our chance to turn things around. 

