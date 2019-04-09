Toronto sports fans are already giving up on the Blue Jays

We're only 11 games in, but Blue Jays fans are already calling this year's season "unwatchable."

It was expected to be a bad 2019 season—what with a team with almost zero players to be excited about—but clearly no one expected it to be this brutal.

Man, everytime I try and watch this @BlueJays team I want a gauge my eyes out. — Chris Walters (@TheVoodoo58) April 7, 2019

Say goodbye to vet players like Pillar, Morales, and Martin; say hello to a new Blue Jays record (not the good kind) for 111 strikeouts so far.

This is the first time in franchise history the #BlueJays have struck out at least 13 times in four consecutive games. It's only been done four times EVER in Major League history. — Gregor Chisholm (@gregorMLB) April 7, 2019

Many get that Montoya is trying to 'rebuild' the team, but these growing pains suck—I mean, attendance is down, scalpers are mad, and as usual Home Plate Lady just isn't having it. Help us, MLB.

It's unwatchable. They look like me in my first batting cage session at age 9. April 12th man, almost there — Simon (@s_cudby) April 7, 2019

It seems Blue Jays fans are at their wits' end, leaving us all longing for the John Gibbons days, or at least the days when we knew who the heck was playing on our team.

I expected the @BlueJays season to be bad, but not this bad. Let me know when #Vlad gets called up to the big club. I’ll pay attention again then because right now, this team is unwatchable. #BlueJays — David Xavier (@XavierDavidXavi) April 8, 2019

People are really excited about the prospect of big players like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or maybe Bo Bichette joining the team, but only time will tell.

Frigid Fenway for Red Sox home opener. World Series champs get their rings prior to today’s meeting with the #Bluejays. pic.twitter.com/mXpfFZCjEe — Rob Longley (@longleysunsport) April 9, 2019

We're playing the Red Sox today, who've been having a pretty rough start themselves—maybe it's our chance to turn things around.