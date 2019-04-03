Sports & Play
blue jays home plate lady

Home Plate Lady wows internet at Toronto Blue Jays games

One of the the Toronto Blue Jays' most dedicated (and stone cold) fans has gone viral once again for her deadpan ways. 

Home Plate Lady, sometimes also referred to as "Baseball Grandma," has long been a staple behind the Rogers Centre home plate. 

Despite the fact this year's season is bound to be a bore (why, Pillar?), the veteran season ticket-holder evidently decided to keep her seat in the second row, directly behind the batter. 

Thank goodness she did, because she's been entertaining us to no end. 

Just this past Saturday, Home Plate Lady managed to keep resting stoic-face when Detroit Tigers' player clubbed a line drive directly toward her face, like a boss. 

Of course, she barely flinched, because she's a bad ass who's been doing this for longer than you've been alive. 

Then two days later, during the Jays' game against the Baltimore Orioles, she made a mockery of everyone else's frail nerves after Pannone's throw with a fake "aah".  

We have no idea who Home Plate Lady really is (she doesn't want her identity revealed, because she's low-key like that), but she has our respect.

