Toronto's bike share program is expanding to 10 new neighbourhoods

Torontonians who use bike sharing to get to work will be happy to know there's several new neighbourhoods from which they can do that.

A new bikeshare expansion was announced by the city today, adding new stations both in existing neighbourhoods, as well as expanding outward to new areas.

There will be 105 new stations, and an addition of 1,250 new bikes as part of the expansion, bringing the total to 468 stations and 5,000 bikes.

Here are the neighbourhoods that will receive new stations in the bike share expansion:

Bloor West Village Forest Hill Village High Park Humber Bay Park East Mimico Kingston Rd. east of Victoria Park Ave. St. Clair Ave. Swansea The Junction Yonge & Eglinton

Furthermore, reserve funding from several downtown wards will be used to fund the program, meaning those wards will receive new stations as well. They are as follows:

Spadina-Fort York University-Rosedale Toronto-St. Paul's Toronto Centre Davenport

The province agreed to contribute $6 million to the expansion, with the city matching $1.5 million for a total of $7.5 million. The new stations should be open by summer of this year.