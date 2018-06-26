Casual cyclists will soon be able to use Toronto Bike Share

The Toronto Parking Authority recently approved changes to its Bike Share program's fee structure, allowing casual cyclists who don't want to pay for a day pass or annual membership to take advantage of the public bike network.

Starting on Canada Day, people will be able to take a 30 minutes or less one-way trip for $3.25 plus HST.

Currently, if you want to get in on some bike sharing action, you have the option of paying for a day pass, a three day pass or an annual pass.

This new fee will allow the parking authority to work with Metrolinx to offer integrated fees for transit services.

According to the agenda from yesterday's parking authority meeting, a few other changes to the bike share program are coming as well.

The annual membership fee is rising from $90 to $99 and the overage fee structure is changing so it'll now cost users $4 for every extra 30 minutes, to a maximum of $100 in 24 hours.

Changes also include the introduction of a corporate plan that offers memberships in groups of five at $90 per person. All of this will come into effect on July 1.