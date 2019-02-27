Toronto just got a scent room for dogs

Toronto already has plenty of dog-friendly cafes and patios, but what about a room designed exclusively for the entertainment and relaxation of our canine comrades?

The Scent Den bills itself as “Toronto’s first and only sensory zone for dogs,” a room filled with curated items meant to stimulate all five of your doggo’s senses. Apparently sniffing, searching and hunting are activities that calm dogs and give them confidence.

Not only can this be a ton of fun for the furballs, but dogs that are anxious, elderly, or recovering from surgery can benefit especially from this type of activity.

Dogs are only allowed in the room one at a time with a trainer present, who guides both dog and owner through the experience. Owners are encouraged not to interact too much with dogs or give commands while they’re exploring, but rather to treat The Scent Den as a time to sit back and observe their pet.

Sessions are $25 or $70, and can be booked online. The Scent Den opened at the beginning of February at Wholesome Canine near Dundas and Bloor, a pet store geared toward dogs that sells high-end products and also offers nutritional, training and therapeutic services.