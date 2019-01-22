Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 31 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Roy Halladay hall of fame

Roy Halladay elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame

Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 31 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roy Halladay, who died tragically in a plane crash just over one year ago, has been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Halladay (or "Doc" as he was affectionately known) played for Toronto between 1998 and 2009 and was known for his ability to throw complete games.

He was an eight-time All-Star and one of only six pitchers in league history to win the Cy Young Award in both the National and American leagues.

He was 40 at the time of his death on November 17, 2017 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Last February, the Toronto Blue Jays officially retired Halladay's No. 32 jersey as a tribute to his contributions to the team.

He is now one of just two former players who spent most of their career with the Toronto Blue Jays in the Baseball Hall of Fame. Roberto Alomar was the other player.

A whopping 85.4 per cent of more than 400 voters decided that Halladay should be inducted this year.

He joins Edgar Martinez, Mariano Rivera and Mike Mussina as part of the Hall of Fame's 2019 class.

Lead photo by

Ben Lei

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Roy Halladay elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame

Niagara Falls has frozen over and it is beautiful

The top 10 winter fitness bootcamps in Toronto

The top winter hiking trails in Toronto

These epic frozen waterfalls are just one hour from Toronto

Toronto's long promised skating trail might finally open this year

You can snowshoe through a moonlit forest near Toronto this winter

Drake's new $2.2 million hypercar coming to Toronto for Auto Show