Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
roy halladay blue jays

Toronto Blue Jays to retire Roy Halladay's number 32

The Toronto Blue Jays will be paying tribute to former pitcher and recently-deceased MLB all-star Roy (Doc) Halladay on opening day this year by retiring his No. 32 jersey.

Halladay, who played for the Jays between 1998 and 2009, died in November of 2017 when the plane he was flying crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.

Halladay's uniform – the second ever to be retired from The Jays, after Roberto Alomar – will be honoured on March 29 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto. 

Players for the current team will also wear "No. 32" patches on their uniforms throughout the upcoming season.

Keith Allison

