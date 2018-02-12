Toronto Blue Jays to retire Roy Halladay's number 32

The Toronto Blue Jays will be paying tribute to former pitcher and recently-deceased MLB all-star Roy (Doc) Halladay on opening day this year by retiring his No. 32 jersey.

Halladay, who played for the Jays between 1998 and 2009, died in November of 2017 when the plane he was flying crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.

Join us Opening Day, as we pay tribute to the late Roy Halladay and retire his uniform number.



In Doc's honour, we will wear a commemorative No. 32 patch on our jerseys for the 2018 season. #DocForever pic.twitter.com/yHD3HpY3dB — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) February 12, 2018

Halladay's uniform – the second ever to be retired from The Jays, after Roberto Alomar – will be honoured on March 29 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto.

#BlueJays to retire Roy Halladay’s No. 32 in opening day ceremony. pic.twitter.com/OwAKGGRT7Y — John Lott (@LottOnBaseball) February 12, 2018

Players for the current team will also wear "No. 32" patches on their uniforms throughout the upcoming season.