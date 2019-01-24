Sports & Play
Lori Harito
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
yoga toronto

The top 5 new yoga studios in Toronto

Sports & Play
Lori Harito
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

The newest batch of yoga studios in Toronto stand out for their charming sunlit spaces. These new yoga studios are rooted in yoga and meditation fundamentals and offer a place to practice, relax and make a bunch of new yogi friends.

Here are my picks for the top new yoga studios in Toronto.

Good Space

This charming Parkdale studios has an aesthetically-pleasing space with a spacious sunlit room and classes that span three categories: move, ease and still. 

Oxygen Yoga and Fitness

Under the warmth of infrared heat, this studio near Avenue and Eglinton is a blend of yoga and aerobics. It's one of the only studios that uses infrared heating to heat you from the inside out and add an extra layer of sweating out toxins.

The Quiet Company

If you’re looking for an intimate place to practice yoga, this King West studio is that place. Rooted in meditation philosophy, it doubles as a yoga space. Its Sunday yoga class is a 60-minute restorative yoga with meditation.

Pups Yoga

As if yoga wasn’t relaxing enough, puppies playing at your feet while you stretch adds a double dose of stress relief. Along with gentle yoga postures and stretches, you’ll get to interact with puppies and help socialize them before they move on to new homes at this Annex studio. 

Saana Yoga

The studio has re-branded after 15 years as Moksha downtown, and is under new ownership. Sign up for a hot yoga class with the signature Saana flow or do a series of relaxing sun salutations in a Saana yin class.

Thanks to Milestones for sponsoring this post.

Lead photo by

Pups Yoga

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

The top 5 new yoga studios in Toronto

One of Toronto's best toboggan hills has been shut down

Roy Halladay elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame

Niagara Falls has frozen over and it is beautiful

The top 10 winter fitness bootcamps in Toronto

The top winter hiking trails in Toronto

These epic frozen waterfalls are just one hour from Toronto

Toronto's long promised skating trail might finally open this year