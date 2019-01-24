The top 5 new yoga studios in Toronto

The newest batch of yoga studios in Toronto stand out for their charming sunlit spaces. These new yoga studios are rooted in yoga and meditation fundamentals and offer a place to practice, relax and make a bunch of new yogi friends.

Here are my picks for the top new yoga studios in Toronto.

This charming Parkdale studios has an aesthetically-pleasing space with a spacious sunlit room and classes that span three categories: move, ease and still.

Under the warmth of infrared heat, this studio near Avenue and Eglinton is a blend of yoga and aerobics. It's one of the only studios that uses infrared heating to heat you from the inside out and add an extra layer of sweating out toxins.

If you’re looking for an intimate place to practice yoga, this King West studio is that place. Rooted in meditation philosophy, it doubles as a yoga space. Its Sunday yoga class is a 60-minute restorative yoga with meditation.

As if yoga wasn’t relaxing enough, puppies playing at your feet while you stretch adds a double dose of stress relief. Along with gentle yoga postures and stretches, you’ll get to interact with puppies and help socialize them before they move on to new homes at this Annex studio.

The studio has re-branded after 15 years as Moksha downtown, and is under new ownership. Sign up for a hot yoga class with the signature Saana flow or do a series of relaxing sun salutations in a Saana yin class.