Ontario's most epic ice skating trail is now open

Ontario has no shortage of epic ice skating trails, but this one really takes the cake.

Arrowhead Provincial Park is a familiar sight for many, as its a top destination for those who love to embrace winter in all its frigid glory.

The park is known for its skiing, heated cabins, forests, and its one-kilometre-long ice skating trail, which is lit by hundreds of torches at night for the most breathtaking winter experience you can find.

Located in Muskoka, Arrowhead Park opens its winter activities once the temperature drops far enough, and snow lines the ground. As of today, the park is officially open.

The park is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with a special schedule for its torch-lit skating trail.

Good morning from snowy Arrowhead! The park is now open for the winter season from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM daily! The snowshoe trails, Roe, East River, Lumby, Bunny, and Sprint ski trails are groomed, and our new Visitor Centre is ready to welcome you today! #findyourselfhere #OP125 pic.twitter.com/gpqWAdrKbL — Arrowhead Prov Park (@ArroPark) December 15, 2018

New this year is a visitor centre, which includes rentals for skiis, skates, snowshoes, and more. Plus, visitors will find a warm-up area, a fireplace lounge, and skills training inside.

The park is about three hours from Toronto, but if you're looking for the quintessential winter experience, this is the place.