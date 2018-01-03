You can skate through a torchlit forest north of Toronto

Thanks to the frigid weather that's descended on Southern Ontario, one of the most popular winter attractions north of Toronto is now open for the season. As of December 31, the Arrowhead Park skating trail is up and running.

That's pretty exciting news for winter day trippers in general, but it gets even better when you consider one of the regular events that's returned for 2018: Fire and Ice nights.

We were bundled up tonight for Fire and Ice @ArroPark in -20C. The pics don’t show how beautiful it was skating through the forest under the moonlight with tiki torches pic.twitter.com/YvtyfxQOnu — Tina McAuley (@TinaMcAuley2) January 2, 2018

These are pretty much exactly what they sound like. The picturesque trail through the woods is lit up with a series of torches, and skaters can dart through the forest lit by firelight for a thrilling and romantic experience.

The first Fire and Ice night took place on New Year's day, but there's a robust schedule in store for the remainder of winter. The torches are lit for 6 p.m. and skaters can circle the trail in until 9 p.m.

Here's the rest of this year's schedule:

Saturday, January 6, 2018

Saturday, January 20, 2018

Thursday, February 1, 2018

Saturday, February 10, 2018

Thursday, February 22, 2018

Saturday March 3, 2018

Saturday March 17, 2018

If you haven't already booked a cabin in the park, your best bets for an overnight stay in the area are Deerhurst Resort and Hidden Valley, which are both just a short drive away.

One thing to note if you're planning a trip to the park for Fire and Ice, you'll want to get there early, as it often takes some time to pay your park fee and find a parking spot. Vehicle permit fees cost $17 on weekdays and $20 on weekends.