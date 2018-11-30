Sports & Play
pursuit ocr toronto

Toronto's massive indoor obstacle course is back open

Attention, lovers of physical fitness: Pursuit OCR has reopened at long last. 

The indoor obstacle course closed earlier this year due to development plans involving its previous location at 444 Dufferin Street.

Fortunately, its owners were able to find a new, even bigger home at 75 Westmore Drive in Etobicoke. 

The new 10,000-square-foot obstacle course is a high-adrenaline but fun physical workout. The course is a mix of barriers, walls, gymnastic fixtures, ball pits, and more. It tests your ability to sweat, basically. 

The staff want you to get a good workout and get your body moving, without the mundane slog through a gym that some people hate. 

Pursuit OCR also offers classes, including ketteball, and a cryosauna. 

Currently, the space is in a soft launch, with reduced hours. But, it will be opening for full service soon. 

