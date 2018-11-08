Sports & Play
Toronto is getting its first Nordic winter festival

Toronto is fully embracing its icy wintertime identity this year with a new festival dedicated to all things Nordic.

NORDEN: The Festival of Cool is hitting the Harbourfront Centre from November 24 to December 2, and according to organizers, the event will have you embracing the hygge—a Danish and Norwegian word for a feeling of wellness, coziness, and contentment.

Who needs a flight on WOW Air? You can instead head over to the waterfront for a pop-up holiday market, panel discussions, art exhibits, and a Finnish textile workshop.

Claus Meyer, co-founder of the world-renowned restaurant Noma will also be giving a lecture, and Chef Anthony Rose of Rose and Sons will be hosting a Nordic Meyer-inspired brunch made from local ingredients. 

Finally, expect music performances near the Natrel Rink from Icelandic, Danish, Norwegian, and Inuk artists, plus a few dance parties on the ice to the sounds of Swedish superstars ABBA. 

