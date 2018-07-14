Toronto's epic rooftop pool now does day rates

If you've ever been to Lavelle, you'll know the best part about it is its rooftop pool.

The glistening 155-foot-long body of water is to active Instagram users what honey is to bees: no summer is complete without a photo half submerged in Lavelle's exclusive waters.

Up until this point, only yearly membership holders – who pay an annual fee of $200 – have been granted access to the King West restaurant's pool while the rest of the guests at Lavelle have had to watch from the sidelines (a.k.a. the cabanas).

But now, they too can take a dip in luxury. For the first time ever, guests without membership cards can hop in Lavelle's pool to take in the 360-degree views for a daily rate of $40 plus tax, which is on par with most hotel pool day passes.

Pool hours are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily all summer long, and being in the midst of yet another heat wave, it's a pretty good time to grab a pool flick for the 'gram.

Seasonal private memberships are also still available for those who want to keep it exclusive. A fee of $200 will grant you towel and daybed service, priority seating, and will also let you bypass the line of less fortunate souls.