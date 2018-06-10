The top 15 hotel swimming pools in Toronto

Hotel swimming pools in Toronto are the height of luxury. There's nothing more glamorous than walking past concierge to the swimming pool – even better if it's salt water, and best if it's on the roof.

Here are my picks for the top hotel swimming pools in Toronto.

Guests Only

The newest luxury hotel and residence to hit Blue Jays Way boasts an infinity pool and bar with an incredible view of the CN Tower, right next to its rooftop restaurant, Kost. While it's guests only at this 44th floor pool, Kost diners can swim vicariously while eating tuna tartare.

Offering an indoor salt water pool, slightly heated, with floor-to-ceiling views of the GO train tracks, you can take a dip after a trip to Ripley’s Aquarium and head into the whirlpool for some extra leisure time.

Formerly the Trump Hotel, this Financial District hotel boasts an indoor infinity lap pool, plus it’s full of natural salt water and heated, making it extra therapeutic. On top of that it also offers a ridiculously beautiful panoramic view of Toronto’s skyline.

The epitome of luxury, this shi-shi spot in Yorkville has a salt water lap pool tiled with mosaics, which – while small – is a serene reprieve if you’ve had a long day shopping in one of the stushiest areas in the city.

One of the most popular rooftop pools in the city, this King West infinity pool – with its sky high views of Toronto – is only open for swimming until 7 p.m. nightly but acts as a fantastic fluorescent backdrop for summer dinners on the patio.

The stay might be pricey at this glamourous Yorkville hotel but this ninth floor indoor pool has floor-to-ceiling windows that can be accessed by guests and residents, as well as appointments for massage and facial services.

Perhaps the most luxurious in the city, this pool comes outfitted with a chandelier, glass roof, waterfall, cabanas, candle-lit walls and a panoramic view of the city made better with a whirlpool on deck.

There’s nothing fancier than taking a swim in an all-white room. This expansive hotel pool on Wellington – which is saltwater, obviously – features plenty of lounge chairs and is the perfect way to relax before finishing off with an onsite spa treatment.

Muskoka chairs surround this outdoor heated pool, making it the ideal spot to catch some sun. Further removed from the downtown core, this hotel on York Mills also offers prime views of surrounding lawn and greenery: you’ll feel more like you’re in cottage country than the city.

At Richmond and University, this hotel has a heated indoor pool as well as a summer pool bar where you can order from a menu of cocktails and snacks like sliders and burgers, surrounded by the towering buildings of the surrounding Financial District.

Passes Available



This Front Street hotel has an expansive 48-foot salt water swimming pool which you can access with a fitness day pass ($25) that lets you use everything from the hot tub to the steam rooms and gym.

Once the Holiday Inn, this King Street hotel has a seasonal deck that offers a spectacular view of downtown Toronto and gives swimmers and sunbathers access to the room service menu. Swim it from Thursday to Sunday with a $39 day pass.

This pool and its patio offers a great view of the city and sweeping view of the Toronto harbour. Whether you choose to go for a dive or kick back on a lounge chair, you can get in on towel service, showers, and lockers with a $40 day pass.

With the largest indoor and outdoor heated pool in Toronto, this Queen West hotel has deck chairs and sofas galore. Get a day pass for $35 and get access to this year-round pool.

This facility on Front Street comes equipped with everything you could ask for: a skylight, whirlpool, steam rooms, saunas, and a 50-foot pool. It’s technically reserved for hotel guests but you can still access if it you grab a health club membership for a year – it’ll only set you back $1,500.