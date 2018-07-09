It's going to be scorching hot in Toronto again this week

The "relief" from last week's heat wave didn't last long at all: Thursday evening's thunderstorms were supposed to break the humidity, and while they did — for a few days — temperatures are climbing back up.

If you're on vacation this week, you'll have amazing weather! An amazing forecast for #Toronto. @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/9zm1qP6Fkf — Suzanne Leonard (@SuzanneTWN) July 9, 2018

According to Environment Canada, today is supposed to have a high of 31 C, cooling down to a balmy 19 C tonight.

The rest of this week is expected to see a high of 32 C on Sunday and a low of 27 C on Wednesday during the day.

Notable weather happenings this week include a chance of showers on Friday, day and night, followed by a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday.

And it's going to feel like the mid-to-high 30s again this weekend. Muggy.